Dialogue: Shettima Lauds Nigeria-Brazil $1b Agric Deal

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended the over $1 billion Green Imperative agricultural initiative, describing it as a milestone in Nigeria’s renewed strategic alliance with Brazil, founded on mutual respect, shared values, and practical cooperation.

Speaking on Tuesday during the opening session of the 2nd Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima said the bilateral relationship is not defined by geography but by a common ambition between two leading democracies with immense human and natural capital.

Earlier, Shettima had received the Brazilian Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, his wife Maria Lúcia Alckmin, and other members of the Brazilian delegation upon their arrival in Abuja for the SDM.

“Brazil and Nigeria are not bound by geography but by a shared dream—two large, diverse democracies; two economies with immense potential. Two nations with the right to dream and the ability to build,” Shettima said.

He emphasized the transformational impact of the Green Imperative project, jointly developed by both countries, noting that it will deploy over $1 billion to provide mechanized farming equipment, training, and service centers across Nigeria.

“This project will create jobs, raise productivity, and help secure Nigeria’s ambition to feed itself and others. The Green Imperative is a flagship of this partnership, and one we are determined to deliver,” he stated.

The Vice President reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to bold economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of the exchange rate, and the implementation of a new business facilitation regime.

“These decisions, though painful, are restoring credibility to our markets and discipline to public finance,” Shettima said, noting that Nigeria is laying the groundwork for a $1 trillion economy by 2030, with sweeping reforms in agriculture, energy, education, and finance.

On energy, he acknowledged Brazil’s global leadership in biofuels and renewable energy, saying Nigeria is keen to partner in joint ventures, knowledge transfer, and co-investment to strengthen the sector.

He called for deepened cooperation in security, health, education, and innovation, noting that Nigeria is focused on promoting access, quality, and inclusion, particularly through initiatives like the student loan scheme, digital learning platforms, and vocational training.

Shettima, however, cautioned that signing agreements is not enough: “Memoranda are only as meaningful as the follow-through they inspire. Let this Strategic Dialogue Mechanism not be remembered as a formal reunion but as a decisive pivot—from aspiration to execution, from promise to proof.”

In his remarks, Brazil’s Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, said the deepening partnership is anchored in shared democratic values and a concrete results-driven agenda.

“It is with great satisfaction that we witness the important results achieved across several areas of cooperation,” Alckmin said, noting Nigeria’s active participation in the 2nd Brazil-Africa Dialogue on Food Security held in Brasilia.

