Dialogue Can Solve 70% Of Insecurity In N’Central –Presidential Aide

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (NorthCentral), Dr Abiodun Essiet, yesterday alleged that nearly 70 per cent of insecurity in the region can be addressed through non-kinetic, community-based strategies.

She made this known at a capacity-building training for stakeholders across the North-Central, held at the State House, Abuja. She said: “From our analysis, nearly 70 per cent of the security challenges in the North Central can be addressed through dialogue, reconciliation, intelligence sharing, and community engagement, rather than through force alone.”

Essiet highlighted how the June 5 launch of the Presidential Community Engagement Peace Initiative (PCEPI) in Jos, Plateau, is already yielding results.

”That historic event was a significant step in our collective journey toward fostering unity, strengthening social cohesion, and empowering communities to take ownership of their peace processes.”

She said her office is working with the International Communities Organisation (ICO) on a peace initiative aligned with Nigeria’s UN Universal Periodic Review (UPR) commitments. ‎

The project is titled: “Promoting Community Peace and Strengthening Social Cohesion in North Central Nigeria.” ‎Essiet explained that a grassroots network is being developed to ensure every local government is included.

“At the heart of this initiative is the establishment of a peace structure that will cut across all the 110 local government areas in the North Central region. ‎“This structure will not just exist in name; it will be an active platform, focusing on gathering and sharing intelligence, facilitating continuous dialogue, and helping us identify underlying issues and root causes of conflict.