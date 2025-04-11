Diageo Nigeria: Empowering Youths Via Bartending Contests

Share

Diageo Nigeria has stepped up youth empowerment through its World Class Bartending Competition.

The 2025 edition, which kicked off with a media engagement last week, is part of the global event where the contestants showcase their expertise in cocktail culture.

The competition, which attracts the best hands in mixology, is to promote cocktail culture in Nigeria done in partnership with Johnny Walker and Singleton.

According to the organisers, World Class is about giving back to the society. It’s about impacting lives. World Class is about focus, hardwork and dedication.

The year’s edition kicks off with community-based bartender training workshops in three cities: Port Harcourt on April 7, Abuja on April 8, and Lagos on April 14.

These workshops aim to equip participants with the expertise required for the next stages of the contest. Four winners, one each from Port Harcourt and Abuja, and two from Lagos will advance to the national finals, with the ultimate winner representing Nigeria at the global final in Toronto, Canada.

The global event will see top bartenders from around the world compete for the coveted title of World Class Bartender of the Year.

According to the Customer Marketing Manager and Director for West and Central Africa at Diageo, Bodam Taiwo, “today, many people view bartending as a means to an end.

You finish school, and if you can’t find the job of your dreams, you pick up bartending or waiting tables to make ends meet. But the key is to start viewing bartending as a viable, respected profession, the same way it’s regarded in other countries.

Yes, our brands are essential; they fund these initiatives. But our mission goes beyond that. It’s about changing lives, transform – ing mindsets, and redefining an industry,” Taiwo added.

Emphasising on the need to empower individuals, she said: Each year, 2,100 people are better equipped to provide for their families. Over time, this adds up, helping to uplift communities and create genuine change.”

On her part, Commercial Director for Diageo West and Central Africa, Ujunwa Chukwumah, praised Nigeria’s growing cultural influence, comparing the country’s trajectory to global beverage traditions like Mexico’s tequila and Scotland’s Scotch.

“Nigeria is shaping global culture right now. From Burna Boy exporting Afrobeat to cocktails gaining traction, our impact is undeniable. I dream of a future where Nigeria’s unique beverages are exported to the world,” Chukwumah said.

Diageo Nigeria’s Mixologist, Robert Baboyan, who reflected on his 10-year involvement in Nigeria’s hospitality sector, said: “When I first came to Nigeria, cocktail menus were limited to a handful of options.

Chapman, for example, was fascinating. Now, new restaurants, clubs, and cafés are opening all the time, driving creativity and investment.”

