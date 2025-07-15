Diageo, LSETF Sign MoU To Train 250 Unemployed Youths

Diageo Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to empower 250 unemployed youths through the flagship Diageo Learning for Life (L4L) programme.

The agreement, signed by Diageo Nigeria’s General Manager, Adebayo Alli, and LSETF’s Director of Programmes and Coordination, Oyindamola Egbeyemi, was formalised at the Wings Tower, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos, during the official launch of the 2025 edition of the L4L programme, organised in partnership with Celebr-8 Lyfe. This marks the first rollout of the transformative initiative in Nigeria.

The Learning for Life (L4L) programme is designed to equip underrepresented and unemployed young people with practical skills, hands-on experience, and job placement opportunities in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Speaking at the event, Adebayo Alli highlighted Diageo’s broader vision for economic empowerment:

“We believe that economic empowerment begins with opportunity. Through Learning for Life, we are not only shaping the future of hospitality professionals but creating a ripple effect of transformation that positively impacts families, communities, and the broader Nigerian economy,” he said.

Representing LSETF’s Executive Secretary, Feyisayo Alayande, Oyindamola Egbeyemi reiterated the fund’s commitment to tackling unemployment and boosting employability across Lagos State.

“For nearly a decade, LSETF has implemented impactful programmes—Access to Finance, Business Support, and Skills Development. We are proud to collaborate with Diageo to create even more opportunities for Lagosians. Since inception, we’ve helped create 250,000 jobs, and this partnership is a significant step toward expanding that impact,” she said.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the initiative and urged Diageo to increase the number of participants from 250 to 500.

“Lagos is deeply invested in any empowerment programme that benefits and uplifts our youth. We encourage Diageo to scale up its commitment to reflect the size and potential of our youth population,” he added.

Ujunwa Chukwumah, Diageo’s Commercial Director, emphasized the comprehensive nature of the programme:

“This is more than just a training programme, it’s a catalyst for change. Learning for Life will help young Nigerians, especially women, build careers in hospitality and tourism, and step confidently into the workforce.”

The curriculum covers modules such as Hospitality Business Essentials, Bar Skills, Responsible Serving, Budgeting, Communication and Teamwork, CV Writing, Workplace Readiness, and Confidence Building. It also addresses critical social themes like Gender, Disability and Inclusion Awareness, Dealing with Sexual Harassment, and Positive Drinking Practices.

After a week of classroom and online learning, participants will undergo an 11-week internship in leading hospitality businesses across Lagos—including hotels, bars, restaurants, lounges, and airports. Outstanding participants may be offered full-time roles upon completion. All trainees will receive transportation stipends and ongoing career support via the Diageo Bar Academy platform.

The programme targets youths aged 18–27, with a particular focus on women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). Applicants for the first cohort must be Lagos residents or willing to reside in Lagos for the duration of the programme, aligning with Diageo’s strong commitment to inclusion, empowerment, and sustainable development.