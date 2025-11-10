Diageo, producer of Guinness beer and Smirnoff vodka, has appointed Dave Lewis as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), tapping a consumer-industry veteran to revitalise the booze giant as it contends with weaker demand in the U.S. and China.

The U.K.-based company behind Johnnie Walker whisky and Baileys Irish Cream liqueur said Lewis, who is presently the Chairman of consumer healthcare firm Haleon, would take over the position from interim CEO Nik Jhangiani on Jan. 1, 2025.

“The market faces some headwinds, but there are also significant opportunities,” Lewis, 60, said in a Diageo statement.

“I look forward to working with the team to face these challenges and realise some of the opportunities in a way which creates shareholder value,” added the former CEO of British supermarket giant Tesco.

“Lewis brings deep experience in consumer brands from his time leading Tesco and decades at Unilever, though he lacks direct exposure to the spirits industry,” noted Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Investors may welcome his strong marketing pedigree, but any major strategic reset will take time, leaving near-term focus on navigating tough trading conditions.”

The group last week gave a profit warning as it cautioned over weaker consumer demand in China and the United States, pressuring its share price, which has tumbled this year.

Nik Jhangiani, who was Diageo’s chief financial officer but took on the CEO role on an interim basis, will revert to his former position.

While no reason was given for Crew’s departure after two years in the top job, Diageo had experienced a tough trading environment and announced in May that it faced a financial hit from Trump’s tariff onslaught.