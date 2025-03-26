Diabetes: Osun New Era Lions Club Sensitizes Students

Share

In a bid to raise awareness about diabetes mellitus and its prevention, the Osun New Era Lions Club, Osogbo, on Wednesday, took its health outreach to Laro Grammar School, where Students and Teachers gathered on the assembly ground for an enlightening session on the dangers of the disease and the importance of early detection.

Addressing the Students, Adelekan Adesoji Adebayo, Director of Training for the club, emphasized that diabetes is not just a disease of adults but can affect people of all ages, including teenagers.

“Many people think diabetes is an old people’s disease, but that’s not true. It can affect anyone, including young people, especially if there is a family history.

“That is why it is important to go for screening, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and avoid risk factors like excessive sugar consumption, poor diet, and lack of physical activity,” he said.

Adebayo further explained that diabetes mellitus can be hereditary, meaning that Students with diabetic Parents or Grandparents should be particularly mindful of their health.

“When you get home today, I want you to ask your parents, ‘Do we have a history of diabetes in our family?’ If yes, then it is even more important for you to watch what you eat, exercise regularly, and avoid sugary drinks and junk food. Prevention starts with awareness,” he advised.

The facilitator also stressed the importance of early detection, noting that if left unchecked, diabetes can lead to severe complications.

“If diabetes is not properly managed, it can cause blindness, kidney failure, nerve damage, and even lead to limb amputation in severe cases.

“But with early diagnosis and proper management, people with diabetes can live normal and healthy lives,” he explained.

He encouraged Students to watch out for symptoms such as frequent urination, excessive thirst, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue.

“If you notice any of these signs in yourself or a family member, don’t ignore them. Tell an adult and seek medical attention immediately. Early intervention can save lives,” he urged.

The decision to bring the sensitization program to a secondary school, according to Adebayo, was strategic.

“Last year, we carried out screenings for RAVE FM staff in Osogbo, and we discovered undiagnosed cases of diabetes among them. This made us realize the importance of targeting younger people.

“By educating students, we are indirectly reaching families. You will go home today and discuss what you learned, and that knowledge could help someone in your family detect diabetes early,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Busola Ogundiya, President of the Osun New Era Lions Club, Osogbo, reiterated that the aim of the program was to empower young people with knowledge that could help prevent the spread of diabetes.

“Diabetes is one of the global focus areas of Lions Clubs International. We are passionate about creating awareness because prevention is always better than cure. If we can educate young people about the risks and how to live healthier, we can reduce the number of cases in the future,” she said.

Sunday Akere, Second Vice District Governor of District 404B2 Nigeria, also disclosed the Lions Club’s long-standing commitment to service.

“Lions Club has been in existence for over 107 years, providing humanitarian services across the world. This month, our focus is diabetes, but we also carry out programs on vision health, pediatric cancer, and other important health issues. Our goal is simple: to serve and make an impact in our communities,” he explained.

The Students, many of whom were learning about diabetes in detail for the first time, actively engaged in the session, asking questions about lifestyle habits that could help them stay healthy.

