Diabetes Day: Merck Foundation Gives 830 Scholarships To Doctors From 52 Countries

In commemoration of the 2024 World Diabetes Day, Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has provided scholarships to 830 doctors drawn from 52 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

According to the CEO, Sen. Rasha Kelej, the scholarships given in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health and Medical Societies, would cover one-year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master Degree in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Obesity and Weight Management.

She said: “At Merck Foundation,

we mark ‘World Diabetes Day’ through our efforts every day by providing scholarships for young doctors to transform the patient care landscape in the fields of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Hypertension- conditions that are closely linked, and by raising awareness in communities about leading a healthy lifestyle, prevention early detection and management of these conditions.

“I am very proud to share together with our Ambassadors, the First Ladies of Africa, and partners, we have till date we have provided 830 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries of One-year PG Diploma and Two-year Master degree in Diabetes, Hypertension, Preventative Cardiovascular, Cardiology, Endocrinology and Obesity & Weight Management, and also a special 3-month Diabetes Master course in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

“Merck Foundation scholarships are making a substantial impact on expanding access to diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular care.

“These scholarships are provided to young local doctors not only in capital cities but also in regions beyond, helping to build a strong network of experts and ensuring that specialized care reaches more communities.

“After graduation, these doctors can establish diabetes clinics in their Health Centers or Hospitals. Many diabetes clinics have been established since the start of this programme. I take immense pride in this significant achievement.”

Merck Foundation has in total, provided more than 2080 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 45 million adults (ages 20-79) in the African region were at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, with projections estimating this number could reach 110 million by 2045.

“Furthermore, Africa has the highest rate of undiagnosed diabetes, with 70% of adults living with the condition unaware of it.

As a part of their Community Awareness Program, Merck Foundation has launched various initiatives aimed at raising awareness and promoting prevention about Diabetes and Hypertension.

Also, Merck Foundation CEO released a song “No More Sugar” composed and sung with Ghanian Singer Cwezi Oteng during the recently concluded 11th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, besides three Songs in three languages named ‘NO More Diabetes, Sugar Free’ in English, ‘Dites non au Diabète’ in French and ‘Chega de

Diabete’ in Portuguese.

In addition, Merck Foundation has released children’s storybooks and adapted Animation Films “Mark’s Pressure” and “Sugar Free Jude”.“I am thrilled to share ‘Mark’s Pressure’ and ‘Sugar Free Jude’ the first Animation Films in Africa that are aimed at raising awareness on hypertension, diabetes, and promoting a healthy lifestyle among children and youth across the continent and beyond.

“These films are adaptations of children’s storybooks, designed to inspire communities to reduce sugar, limit salt intake, stay active, eat healthily, and avoid smoking. These animated films are Merck Foundation’s special contribution and gifts to our communities and partners in honor of World Diabetes Day. I want to remind everyone that good health is our most valuable asset!” Dr Kelej added.

Merck Foundation Alumnus from Zambia, Dr Mwamba Katema notes that, “Going through the postgraduate diploma in diabetes exposed me to well-researched, evidence-based and

up-to-date information on diabetes and its management, including aspects of the disease that I had never imagined. Also, as a result of my newly acquired knowledge,

“I am in the process of setting up a diabetic clinic for patients from both my clinic and the surrounding facilities to access services at our clinic.

“The introduction of the zonal diabetic clinic will help decongest the General Hospital, reduce transport costs and waiting time for patients, hence enhancing patient compliance to treatment, and reducing the incidence of diabetic complications.”

