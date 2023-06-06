Argentine striker, Ángel Di María has confirmed his exit from Juventus after just a season at the Bianconeri.

Juventus had put in a lot of effort to sign the player last summer while making sure that Benfica missed out on their chance to sign the World Cup winner.

The old lady signed Di Maria on an initial one-year deal and they were looking to keep him at the club for another season.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Di Maria confirmed is leaving the club after one season and thanked the Old Lady, teammates and the fans for having him.

The post reads, “I have reached the end of a difficult and complicated phase. I am leaving with the tranquillity of someone who has given everything to help the club continue to win titles, but it was not possible.

”I am leaving with the bitter taste of not succeeding, but with the happiness of bringing with me many friends from this wonderful locker room I was part of.

”Thanks to all my teammates for the affection they have shown me since day one, I have always felt at home. A big greeting to all the Juventus players for their daily affection. A big hug. I carry you in my heart.”

Di Maria did pick up a fair amount of injuries during his stay in Turin but he also made quite a bit of impact with his creativity and goalscoring.

He scored four times in Serie A and racked up as many assists despite the fitness issues. In three Champions League games, he had three assists. He had decent numbers in the Europa League as well, scoring four times in seven games for Max Allegri’s side.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Benfica are still interested in signing their former player, who currently has several options on the table regarding his future and hasn’t made a final decision yet.