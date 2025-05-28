Dhul Hijjah Crescent Moon Sighted In S’Arabia, June 6 Is Eid-El-Kabir

Share

The authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have announced sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent, marking the start of the 12th month in the Islamic calendar.

A message shared yesterday by Haramain, a Saudi-based online news platform, via X stated that today would be the first day of Dhul Hijjah. Muslims from across the world travel to Makkah for hajj during Dhul Hijjah.

According to the Haramain’s message, June 5 would be the day of Arafat, while June 6 would be the day of Eid-el-Adha, the Muslims’ biggest festival Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month and a time of heightened devotion, reflection, and acts of worship.

“The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia — Dhul Hijjah 1446 begins tonight,” the post reads. “Day of ‘Arafah: 5 June 2025; Eid Al-Adha: 6 June 2025. “May Allah accept the Hajj of the Hujjaj and our worship and allow us to make the most of these blessed days. Aameen.”

On Monday, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and president general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), asked Muslims in the country to look for the new moon of Dhul Hijjah, 1445 AH. Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month and a time of heightened devotion, reflection, and acts of worship.

Share