…Over Visa Compliance Dispute

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned that Harvard University could lose its ability to admit foreign students if it fails to comply with the department’s demands for information related to certain student visa holders.

The warning was issued by the DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, marks the latest escalation in tensions between the Federal Government and one of the country’s most prominent educational institutions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Noem announced that the department had terminated two DHS grants awarded to Harvard, totaling more than $2.7 million.

She also disclosed that she had formally written to the university, requesting records regarding what she described as the “illegal and violent activities” of some foreign students studying at the institution.

“If Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students,” Noem stated.

A spokesperson for Harvard confirmed the university had received Noem’s letter and acknowledged the cancellation of the federal grants.

The spokesperson reiterated Harvard’s position that the university would uphold its legal obligations, but emphasized that it would not compromise its institutional independence or constitutional rights.

This development comes amid heightened tensions between universities and the Trump administration, which has increasingly targeted higher education institutions over pro-Palestinian campus protests.

The protests, which erupted across several universities in response to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following the deadly October 2023 Hamas attack, have been met with sharp criticism from President Donald Trump and his administration.

The administration has characterized the demonstrations as antisemitic and sympathetic to Hamas, framing them as a potential threat to U.S. foreign policy interests.

Protesters, including Jewish advocacy groups, have strongly pushed back, arguing that their activism highlights human rights concerns and opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza, not antisemitism or extremism.

In addition to the funding threats, the Trump administration has moved to revoke hundreds of visas for foreign students involved in protests and is reportedly pursuing efforts to deport individuals it alleges have engaged in illegal demonstrations.

The standoff with Harvard underscores the administration’s broader strategy of pressuring academic institutions amid ongoing national debates over free speech, student activism, and the U.S. government’s position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

