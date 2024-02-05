DHQ: Why We Set Up Fact Finding Team On Plateau Killings

The Defence Headquarters has said that the establishment of a fact-finding team on Plateau killings is “part of the non-kinetic approach of the DHQ in resolving the situation”.

A statement signed on Monday by the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau said the clarification followed a “misleading” publication that seemingly questioned the intendment of the action.

The statement reads in part: “For the record, the Fact-Finding Team headed by an experienced retired senior military officer was constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa, following the deployment of military hardware including highly trained intelligence personnel and special forces to troubled areas of the State to ensure perpetrators of dastardly attacks are brought to justice.

“Consequent upon this, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja visited Plateau State on 27 January 2024 and gave the troops specific orders to deal decisively with those fermenting troubles leading to loss of lives and properties.

“Recently, numerous intelligence-driven operations have been conducted leading to the arrest of key suspects who are currently undergoing interrogation.

“It is therefore pertinent to note, that the team was constituted as part of the non-kinetic approach of the DHQ in resolving the situation.

“Also, the team’s responsibility spreads across troubled areas in the country and is not limited to Plateau State alone.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa appreciates the support of the Nigerians to our troops in the field making unquantifiable sacrifices to ensure peace in our nation. The CDS is confident the troops will stamp out criminality in Plateau State and the country at large.

“The DHQ calls on HURIWA being one of the respected human rights groups to cultivate the habit of seeking credible information on issues especially as it concerns National Security before approaching the media.

“It is evident the group was ill-informed and could not spend time researching efforts the military had made to restore normalcy in troubled areas of the country.