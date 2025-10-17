DHQ: Why Soldiers Are Yet To Get Their Allowances

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday opened up on the recent delay in the payment of Ration Cash Allowances (RCA) to soldiers deployed in various military operations across the country.

At a press briefing yesterday, Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Magnus Kangye, attributed the situation to technical and financial system glitches rather than any deliberate act by field commanders or the military high command.

He said the delay was not due to negligence or withholding of funds by any officer but rather a result of temporary transaction issues within the financial system.

Kangye emphasised that the welfare of troops remains a top priority for the Armed Forces of Nigeria and assured that every soldier entitled to the allowance would receive payment once the technical hitches were resolved.

He said: “No field commander will be given money to pay allowances or feed his troops and then refuse to do so. “That would be against the morale and operational efficiency of our forces.”

He acknowledged that, in some cases, payments could be delayed for a short period due to system-related challenges, but he stressed that such instances were not unusual.

“Yes, there may be a delay of a day or two in some instances because of transaction or system issues. Nothing is perfect, but the important thing is that the allowances will definitely be paid,” he added.

Kangye compared the delay to everyday banking experiences where electronic transfers do not immediately reflect on recipients’ accounts due to network or technical errors.

“Just like when you send money to your family and it takes a while to reflect, the same thing can happen within the financial system. It doesn’t mean the funds are missing or being withheld,” he explained.

He urged soldiers and the public to avoid misinterpreting such situations as deliberate attempts to deny personnel their entitlements, noting that the military hierarchy remains committed to improving the welfare and morale of troops in the field. Kangye added that troops of Operation Delta Safe have foiled crude oil theft worth N98.8 million and apprehended 13 suspects in the last two weeks.

He said the troops uncovered and destroyed 11 illegal refining sites, seven dugout pits, nine boats, 14 storage tanks and seven refining ovens during recent raids across Delta and Rivers States. Recovered items, according to him, include 992,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,505 litres of sodium hydroxide, 660 litres of condensate and 5,000 litres of PMS valued at about N98.8 million.

Kangye said 13 suspects were apprehended, while weapons, ammunition, vehicles and boats were seized during the operations. Kangye reaffirmed the military’s resolve to sustain pressure on oil thieves, economic saboteurs and secessionist elements.