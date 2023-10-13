DHQ: We’re Set to Dismantle Safe Haven of Criminals Nationwide

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday expressed its readiness to dismantle “safe havens” being exploited by terrorists to perpetuate their deadly activities. The Defence Media Operations Director, Major Gen. Ed- ward Buba stated this in Abuja. According to him, troops killed 50 terrorists and apprehended 114 others within a week in the North East, North Central and North West. He added that the military rescued 49 kidnapped hostages within the week.

The DHQ said: “We are going to dismantle their safe havens. We are going to bring our military might to destroy those locations/safe havens. “The most important thing is that we have identified them, and we will destroy them. Knowing something and saying something will give us the heads up to do something.”

He added: “The armed forces are constantly restrategising and modifying their operations to overcome the changes in tactics of the extremist operating across the country. “Accordingly, the ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations are designed to ensure that uncertainty is replaced with certainty.

“Among the central issues on the ground, in terms of setting security conditions and overcoming instability are the safe havens of some of these violent extremist groups that have existed for many years. These safe havens in effect provided a support base for insurgent activities.

“For instance, these safe havens provide the flow of fund- ing, material, weapons, fighters, command and control that supports terrorism and insurgency confronting us. There are safe havens spread across various theatres ranging from the tumbuns in the North East to other locations such as national parks, game reserves and forests across the country.

“The military has identified several of these safe havens and operations are targeted towards ensuring that they are completely dismantled. Recently, one of the safe havens in Aku Forest in Okigwe LGA of Imo State in the SE was invaded. Troops found unspeakable and unprintable activities going on in the camp. These extremists are cannibals feasting on fellow humans and slaughtering them for other devilish acts.

“The operations of the last one week resulted in 50 neutralise terrorists while 114 of them were arrested. Troops also arrested 19 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 49 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of N968, 160,050.00.”