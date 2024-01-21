The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has given indication of increased intelligence gathering and DHQ: We’re gathering intelligence, increasing surveillance on kidnappers surveillance on “kidnapping gangs” terrorising the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.

It further disclosed that intensified operations by troops have resulted in the clearance of some terrorists- infested locations, including Kawu, Gaba, Deidei, Kubwa Hills, and Ushafa in the FCT, Garam, Jibi, and back of Zuma Rock in Niger State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who revealed this to Sunday Telegraph yesterday, assured Nigerians of troops’ collaboration with relevant security agencies to hunt down terrorists and other perpetrators of violence. He said: “The armed forces is not unaware of the terrible impact of kidnappings on the families of those affected.

Indeed, our hearts and thoughts go to their families and loved ones. We also recognise the fear that these kidnappings create among the citizenry, following recent events in the FCT. “While troops probably don’t have all the answers as at now, citizens should be rest assured that the armed forces is working relentlessly to address the hurtful situation.

“Additionally, troops are synergizing with other security services and stake- holders to investigate and gather more intelligence on these kidnapping gangs, particularly around the FCT. “Troops have prioritized the areas of these kidnappings, increased both ground and air surveillance over the areas.

Technologies have also been deployed to more easily detect these kidnapping gangs in their hideouts and enclaves. “Furthermore, troops increased the tempo operations in order to find, degrade and destroy the terrorist and cohorts wherever they were hiding.

In the FCT and environs, some of the areas cleared by troops so far include Kawu, Gaba, Deidei, Kubwa Hills, and Ushafa in the FCT, Garam, Jibi, and back of Zuma Rock in Niger State, as well as Gidan Dogo and Kuyeri/ Kuyeri Hills in Kaduna State.

“There have also been intensified night patrols in the Mpape, Kubwa, Lugbe, Pyakasa, Keti, Gbaupe, Gbaukuchi, and Airport Road among others. In the North East, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI, on 10 January 2024, eliminated three top ISWAP terrorists commanders in Borno State.”

He added that, “the three commanders identified as; Abou Maimuna, Abou Zahra and Commander Saleh with their lieutenants in a canoe, were targeted and destroyed by the air strikes.

“Accordingly, we will continually review our internal processes in order to deal with these threats both now and in the long term. “The military is determined to give the situation the seriousness it deserves, so as to create a safer environment for citizens”.