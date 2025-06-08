DHQ: We’re Engaging In Precision Operations To Minimise Collateral Damage

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured Nigerians of its commitment to mitigating collateral damage in ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations across the country, to deny enemies of the state freedom of action.

Specifically, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) said the operations were precision-based, in line with international best practice (IBP).

In a statement signed yesterday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, the Military restated its fidelity to national security, public safety and order.

The statement, nonetheless, urged the general public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements and activities to relevant authorities, saying security has now assumed a whole-of-society approach.

“Our forces are currently engaged in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in order to combat specific threats, securing our citizens, and providing a secure environment for economic activities to thrive amongst others.

“These operations are being conducted with utmost precision and a clear focus on minimizing collateral damage and ensuring the safety of civilian populations in line with global operational standards.

“Troops of the Armed Forces, in conjunction with relevant security agencies, actively engaged in a series of operations designed to enhance national security and promote stability and national interests both at home and abroad.

“The operations demonstrated our collective resolve to confront emerging threats in an ever-evolving global security landscape.

“Our focus is to ensure the safety of our personnel while maintaining our duty to inform the public about the efforts and the principles guiding our actions.

“We understand the public interest in the ongoing military operations, and we are committed to providing you with timely and accurate information about our activities across all theatres”, the Defence Headquarters said.

The recovery of stolen crude, and other illegally-refined products by troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) prosecuting anti-economic sabotage war in the South South general area worth N31 million, according to the AFN, attests to the renewed vigour that currently defines operations.

It stated: “Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE during the month of May 2025 foiled oil theft worth over Thirty One Million four Hundred and Seventeen Thousand Eight Hundred and Eigt Naira (N31,417,880.00) only.”

The breakdown indicates: 77,530 litres of stolen crude oil, 10,340 litres of illegally refined AGO and 2,700 litres of DPK and 1,240 litres of PMS.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed over 96 equipment and 27 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include outbound engines, pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, horses, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and 9 vehicles.

“Troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive devices. Also, some cache of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were recovered.

“In conclusion, troops of AFN remain committed to denying terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements freedom of action in the country. The success of ongoing operations is a testament to the determination and resilience of our troops, who continue to work tirelessly to secure our nation.

“The Defence Headquarters commends the bravery and professionalism of the troops involved in all operations and assures Nigerians of its continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of our citizens. You are pleased to disseminate this information to the general public”.

