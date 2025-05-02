DHQ: We’ll Not Compromise On Nat’l Security, Regional Stability

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity and regional stability, assuring of troops’ commitment to defeating terrorists and other violent extremists.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Marcus Kangye, who gave the undertaking in a statement on Friday, said as part of the mandate, several key operations are ongoing aimed at combating insurgency, terrorism, and other forms of criminal activities that threaten national security and public safety.

“The Armed Forces will continue to be guided by clear objectives: to safeguard national security, support our allies, and maintain regional stability.

“We recognize the importance of transparency and accountability, and we remain committed to keeping the public informed through accurate and timely updates.

“While operational security requires discretion on certain details, we remain focused in our determination to defeat terrorism, banditry and other criminalities in the country in order to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

“Against this backdrop, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is calling on all law abiding citizens to continue sharing credible information with our troops in order to enhance our operations”, the operations’ spokesperson said.

According to Kangye, the ongoing operations across theatres are strategic in nature, as they target only enemies of the State, and their collaborators.

He stated that the killing of scores of criminal elements, arrest of many others, coupled with recoveries of arms, ammunition and stolen products in the last one week, were indicative of the successes recorded by troops.

“As part of our mandate, we have launched several key operations aimed at combating insurgency, terrorism, and other forms of criminal activities that threaten our communities.

“These operations are strategically designed and executed to ensure the safety of our people and the restoration of peace in affected regions.

“Accordingly, I am pleased to report significant progress in our operations, which include neutralization of key insurgent leaders, destruction of several terrorists’ camps as well as rescue of kidnapped victims and rehabilitation of civilians affected by the conflict.

“Our dedicated troops have shown remarkable courage and professionalism in the face of adversity. We are collaborating closely with local and international partners to enhance intelligence-sharing and operational effectiveness. The cooperation of local communities has also been invaluable in our intelligence-gathering efforts.

“In the preceding week, our gallant troops neutralized scores of terrorists, while others were apprehended. Troops also captured 18 perpetrators of oil theft in the anti-crude oil theft operation and rescued some kidnapped hostages,” he said.

