DHQ: We Won’t Negotiate Natl Security With Terrorists, Others

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have reaffirmed their commitment to defending the nation’s territorial integrity against external aggression and internal insurrections, declaring that national security will not be subject to negotiation with terrorists or any other non-state actors.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, stressing that troops, in collaboration with other security agencies and hybrid forces, have sustained offensive operations across all theatres nationwide.

“The AFN, under the leadership of Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, OFR, is not negotiating issues of national security or the welfare of its personnel,” Kangye stated.

“Our troops remain resolute and ever determined to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity, national interest, and the protection of citizens from all forms of threats.”

He emphasized that the ongoing intensified operations are targeted at ensuring safe corridors for farmers during the rainy season, to boost agricultural productivity and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda.

Highlighting progress recorded during recent operations, Kangye revealed that several terrorist camps were destroyed, kidnapped victims were rescued, and civilians affected by conflict were rehabilitated.

He said that from May 8 to 15, 2025, troops demonstrated exceptional courage and professionalism, noting that notable operations in Suleja and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State led to the arrest of two wanted extremist informants and logistics suppliers, identified as Zakari Abubakar and Aliyu Musa.

An ammunition courier, Rufai Abdullahi, was also arrested in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

Recovered items during the operations included arms and ammunition, motorcycles, locally fabricated weapons, mobile phones, vehicles, pumping and drilling machines, tricycles, and cash.

Kangye also reported major successes under Operation Delta Safe, which foiled crude oil theft worth over ₦103.9 million within the week.

He said troops intercepted 68,875 litres of stolen crude oil, 31,166 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 2,250 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK). In addition, security operatives destroyed several illegal refining infrastructure, including crude oil cooking ovens, dugout pits, boats, storage tanks, drums, and refining sites.

Other seized items included equipment and vehicles used in the illegal operations.

The Defence Headquarters reiterated its appreciation to local communities for their continued cooperation and intelligence support, which it described as invaluable to operational effectiveness.

Kangye concluded: “We remain committed to ensuring peace and security across the country, and we appreciate your efforts in keeping Nigerians and the global community informed of our operational successes.”

