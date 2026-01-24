DHQ: We Pledge To Rescue All Kidnap Victims, Restore Order

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has appealed for calm amid the security challenges in parts of the country, assuring of the determination of the Military, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, to rescue all kidnap victims, irrespective of where they are being held.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) gave the assurance while responding to “apprehensions” occasioned by the recent kidnapping/ abduction of over 100 worshippers in Kaduna State.

A statement signed on Friday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, in response to the development, reads: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has duly acknowledged the apprehensions expressed by displaced residents of Kurmin Wali regarding the ongoing endeavors to secure the release of their abducted family members.

“The AFN seeks to reassure the affected communities and the general public that the safe rescue and reintegration of all kidnapped victims remains a paramount undertaking.

“Contrary to assertions of a diminished response, the AFN, in close collaboration with other security agencies, has been executing sustained, intelligence driven operations within the vicinity and surrounding forested areas believed to harbor the perpetrators”

The senior officer added: “These operations encompass a strategic amalgamation of ground patrols, surveillance, intelligence gathering, and targeted initiatives meticulously designed to locate the kidnappers and secure the hostages without jeopardizing their safety