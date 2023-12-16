DHQ: Troops Seize Stolen Products Worth N161M in 1 Week

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that the seizure/ recovery of stolen crude, and other illegally-refined products estimated at N161,232,500 in the last seven days, underscores the renewed vigour that defines ongoing operation against economic sabotage in the South-South theatre. The Director of Defence Media Operations, MajGen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement, said “the ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations against terrorists and insecurity across the country is a war in which the military has no choice but to win, and we are winning the war.”

While committing to troops’ sustained aggressive posture across the six geo-political zones of the country, the senior officer declared that the surrender of the enemies of state, or their defeat, will signal the end of the war. He further noted that the operations were conducted in accordance with the laws of armed conflict, and based on intelligence. He said: “The operations of the week in focus equally resulted in the arrest of 66 perpetrators of oil theft and the rescued of 89 kidnapped hostages.

In the SS, troops discovered oil theft of estimated sum of One Hundred and Sixty One Million Two Hundred and Thirty Two Thousand Five Hundred Naira (N161,232,500.00) only. “Furthermore, troops recovered 67 assorted weapons and 1,194 assorted ammunition. The breakdown is as follows: 20 AK47 rifles, 4 pump action guns, 5 locally fabricated rifles, 2 locally fabricated double barrel guns, one barreta pistol, 4 locally made pistols, 13 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1,152 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, one round of 5.56mm ammo, 15 live cartridges.

“Others are: one magazine loaded with 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one LMG magazine, one CZ pistol magazine, 7 empty magazines, one locally made pistol magazine, one damaged magazine, one dane gun butt, 5 vehicles, 14 mobile phones, 32 motorcycles, one laptop and the sum of N1,123,800.00 amongst other items.”