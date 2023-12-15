DHQ: Troops Seize Stolen Products Worth N161gm In One Week

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that the seizure/recovery of stolen crude, and other illegally-refined products estimated at N161,232,500.00 in the last seven days, underscores the renewed vigour that defines ongoing operation against economic sabotage in the South-South theatre.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement, said “The ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations against terrorists and insecurity across the country is a war in which the military has no choice but to win, and we are winning the war”.

While committing to troops’ sustained aggressive posture across the six geo-political zones of the country, the senior officer declared that the surrender of the enemies of the state, or their defeat, would signal the end of the war.

He further noted that the operations were conducted in accordance with the laws of armed conflict, and based on intelligence.

He said: “The operations of the week in focus, equally resulted in the arrest of 66 perpetrators of oil theft and the rescued of 89 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of One Hundred and Sixty-One Million Two Hundred and Thirty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Naira (N161,232,500.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 67 assorted weapons and 1,194 assorted ammunition. The breakdown are as follows: 20 AK47 rifles, 4 pump action guns, 5 locally fabricated rifles, 2 locally fabricated double barrel guns, one Barreta pistol, 4 locally made pistols, 13 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1,152 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, one round of 5.56mm ammo, 15 live cartridges.

“Others are one magazine loaded with 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one LMG magazine, one CZ pistol magazine, 7 empty magazines, one locally made pistol magazine, one damaged magazine, one Dane gun butt, 5 vehicles, 14 mobile phones, 32 motorcycles, one laptop and the sum of N1,123,800.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area destroyed 15 dugout pits, 25 boats, 74 storage tanks, 14 vehicles, 115 cooking ovens, 13 reservoirs, 10 cooling systems, 10 receivers, 3 pumping machines, 64 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 357,350 liters of stolen crude oil, 185,300 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 20,600 litres of PMS.

“The armed forces are winning the war, and have the upper hand. Ongoing operations would only be completed, once the terrorists surrender or are totally defeated.

“The armed forces are hunting down prominent terrorist leadership and engaging them wherever they are hiding. These operations are being conducted in accordance with the laws of armed conflict and based on intelligence.”

Meanwhile, the Military has maintained that the operations are also based on both military necessity and on distinguishing between civilians, noncombatants, and terrorists.

It added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will continue to take the fight to the terrorists and their cohorts.