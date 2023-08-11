DHQ: Troops Seize N607m Stolen Crude, Other Products In One Week

…destroyed 21 illegal refining sites, 57 dugout pits, 19 boats,

…38 terrorists killed, 242 criminal suspects nabbed

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that troops of Operation Delta Safe operating in the South-South general area recovered 309,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 29,675 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel), and 49,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) valued at N607,346,750.00, in one week.

During the period under review, the fighting forces also destroyed 21 illegal refining sites, 57 dugout pits, 19 boats, 53 storage tanks, as well as 94 cooking ovens.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement, added that no fewer than 38 terrorists were killed across the various theatres of the operation, while 242 criminal suspects were apprehended.

While assuring intensified efforts geared towards denying criminal elements freedom of action, the military operation’s spokesperson solicited the continuous cooperation of the public in the area of human intelligence/information sharing.

His words: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not back down in its offensive operations aimed at tackling insecurity across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country. Rather, the military will brutally hunt down the orchestrators and take appropriate actions to hold them accountable for their actions.

“The military, while conducting these operations will continue to take great measures to prevent civilian casualties. Protecting civilians remains a vital part of our own objective to promote greater security for all Nigerians.

“The uncommon cooperation, collaboration and support received from citizens across the country are greatly assisting own operations to yield expected results. Nigerians are speaking up, and the military is doing something about it.”

He informed that active kinetic, and non-kinetic operations were continuing across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“During the week leading to 11 August 2023, the military neutralized 38 terrorists, arrested 175 gunmen/ criminals, 20 kidnappers, 30 collaborators and 17 pipeline vandals.

“The military also rescued 89 kidnapped hostages. Troops denied the oil theft saboteurs the sum of Six Hundred and Seven Million, Three Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira (N607,346,750.00) being the value of seizures.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 38 assorted weapons and 186 ammunition. The break down as follows; 14 AK 47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT, 3 AK47 rifles loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62mm special, one SMG, 10 dane guns, 5 locally fabricated pistols, 2 fabricated weapons, 2 double barrel guns, one locally made revolver, 3 locally fabricated pistols, 151 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 rounds of 9mm ammo, 16 rounds 5.56 x 45mm ammo, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special (refilled), 12 AK47 magazines, one G3 rifle magazine, one FN rifle magazine, one magazine containing 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and 7 empty cases of 7.62mm special.

“Miscellaneous items recovered include; 33 motorcycles, 30 mobile phones, 4 tricycles, 4 Motorola HH radios, 4 vehicles, 10 bags of fertilizers, 73 livestock, 7 cutlasses, one magazine pouch, 2 solar panels, 10 litres of PMS, Nigerian Police uniform, 2 gas cylinders, one power bank, one pair of woodland and desert camouflage each. Troops also recovered the sum of Two Million Five Hundred and Ninety-Two Thousand Two Hundred and Forty Naira (N2,592,240.00).

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe, destroyed 39 illegal refining sites, 72 dugout pits, 65 wooden boats, 70 storage tanks and 119 cooking ovens. Other sundry equipments include: 2 speedboats, 5 outboard engines, and 4 pumping machines”, the senior officer stated.

He concluded thus: “Troops recovered 1,247,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 132,500 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, 57,450 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene and 800 litres of Premium Motor Spirit”, the senior officer stated.

“The military would sustain its offensive until they quit. The military would do what it knows to do best. Therefore, “Know Something, Say Something, and the Military will do Something”. The details of the operational activities, indicating date, location and other information are contained in the attached enclosure.