DHQ: Troops Recovered N2bn Stolen Crude, Other Products In January

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said that troops conducting operations against economic sabotage in the South-South general area recovered stolen crude, and other illegally-refined products worth N2,821,503,962.00 in January.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in Abuja during the regular briefing on ongoing military operations across the six geo-political zones of the country, added that in the course of the aforesaid kinetic actions, 266 terrorists were killed, while 463 others were apprehended.

While assuring of troops’ “aggressive posturing” across the theatres of operation, the spokesperson maintained that the nation was at war, hence the compelling need for public support and cooperation.

Specifically, the DDMO lamented that: “Given all stated above, and because our security challenges are mostly self-inflicted, it is pertinent to urge citizens to rise up to the challenge. It is time to stop the bleeding in order for healing to commence.

“I urge all segments of society to take examples from our gallant troops in the frontlines fighting to achieve the goal of liquidating terrorists and insurgents across the country in order to restore peace and security”.

“These men and women, are from all the nooks and crannies of our country and act shoulder to shoulder as a united force to achieve a common cause of destroying camps of violence in the country. 12.

“Just like our footballers are doing to make the nation protein the ongoing AFCON, our musicians and artists are doing it on the world stage and our athletes flying our flags high with pride. It is not beyond us with our resilient spirit to quench the fires of violence across the country.

“Unity is key to our victory in overcoming the security challenges confronting us as a nation. Indeed, it must be said that militaries don’t go to war, rather it is nations that go to war.

“Our nation is at war, and wars can be complex and ugly. Already, we are witnessing some of the ugly trends of war across the country. It is time for citizens to close ranks with the military to win this war. Citizens are critical in war, and must therefore be quick to realize their role in the ongoing war and act accordingly”.

He continued: “In the month of January 24, troops operating in the South-South, denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Two Billion Eight Hundred and Twenty One Million Five Hundred and Three Thousand and Nine Hundred Sixty Two Naira (N2,821,503,962.00) only.

“Breakdown for the month of January is as follows: 237 AK47 rifles, 26 locally fabricated guns, 18 pump action guns, 55 Dane guns, 6,807 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 421 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 rounds of 9mm and 506 live cartridges. Others are 1,832,150 litres of stolen crude oil, 523,799 litres of illegally refined AGO, 16,716 litres of DPK and 5,200 litres of PMS among other items 6.

“Meanwhile, during the week under review. Troops neutralised 105 terrorists and arrested 140 of them. Troops also arrested 26 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 86 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Two Hundred and Twenty Million Eight Hundred and Thirty-Nine Thousand and Five Hundred Naira (N220,839,500.00) only.

“Additionally, troops recovered 208 assorted weapons and 5,332 assorted ammunition. The breakdown for the week is as follows: 95 AK47 rifles, one assault rifle, 39 locally fabricated guns, 34 Dane guns, 14 pump action guns, 4 fabricated pistols, 3 fabricated pump action guns, one fabricated revolver pistol, 2 fabricated double barrel gun and locally fabricated arty pieces.

“Others are 3,830 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 640 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 265 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 98 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammo, 62 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, 64 rounds of 9mm ammo, 359 live cartridges, 8 magazines, 6 mobile phones and the sum of N383,200.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 9 dugout pits, 19 boats, 21 storage tanks and 8 vehicles. Other items recovered include 35 cooking ovens, 3 pump machines and 18 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 157,300 litres of stolen crude oil, 23,750 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,050 litres of DPK.

“For instance, in the month of January 2024, troops recorded the following: neutralized 266 terrorists, arrested 463 violent extremists/insurgents and rescued 116 kidnapped hostages. Furthermore, troops recovered 447 assorted weapons and 6,697 assorted ammunition”.

He concluded by assuring that: “The armed forces will continue to fulfil its mission of hunting and destroying terrorist and their cohorts across the country in the most professional manner. Needless to mention, these terrorists are left with only two choices which are to either be killed die or surrender.

“Since the beginning of the year. Several terrorists and their leaders have been killed or badly injured owing to offensive actions by both land and air forces. Troops are continuing their actions even at this very moment and we are proud of them and appreciate their brave conduct.

“Even though it might not seem that way due to recent events across the country. The fact remains that, our goal is to restore peace and security for citizens to have an enjoyable life. We will continue to do that in spite of the current circumstances.

“Troops will continue fighting with great effort, determination and sacrifice to bring about great results”.