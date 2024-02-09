DHQ: Troops Recovered N2bn Stolen Crude, Other Products in January

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said troops conducting operations against economic sabotage in the South South general area recovered stolen crude, and other illegally-refined products worth N2,821,503,962.00 in the month of January.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in Abuja during the regular briefing on ongoing military operations across the six geo-political zones of the country, added that in the course of the aforesaid kinetic actions, 266 terrorists were killed, while 463 others were apprehended.

While assuring of troops’ “aggressive posturing” across the theatres of operation, the spokesperson maintained that the nation was at war, hence the compelling need for public support and cooperation. Specifically, the DDMO lament- ed that: “Given all stated above, and because our security challenges are mostly self inflicted, it is pertinent to urge citizens to rise up to the challenge.

“It is time to stop the bleeding in order for healing to commence. “I urge all segments of society to take example from our gallant troops in the frontlines fighting to achieve the goal of liquidating terrorists and insurgents across the country in order to restore peace and security”.

“These men and women, are from all the nooks and cranny of our country, and act shoulder to shoulder as a united force to achieve a common cause of destroying camps of violence in the country. 12. Just like our footballers are doing to make the nation protein the ongoing AFCON, our musician and artist are doing on the world stage and our athletes flying our flags high with pride.

It is not beyond us with our resilient spirit to quench the fires of violence across the country. “Unity is key to our victory in over coming the security challenges confronting us as a nation. “Indeed, it must be said that, militaries don’t go to war, rather it is nations that go to war.”

“Our nation is at war, and wars can be complex and ugly. Already, we are witnessing some of the ugly trends of waracross the country. It is time for citizens to close ranks with the military to win this war. Citizens are critical in war, and must therefore be quick to realize their role in the ongoing war and act accordingly”.