DHQ: Troops Recovered 61,339 Weapons, Ammunition In 3-Month

…killed 2,351 terrorists, arrested 2,308 suspects

…says N20bn stolen products recovered

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has provided a scorecard of troops’ exploits in the first quarter of the year, saying “We have employed significant firepower to neutralize several terrorists and disrupt their activities”.

To underscore the “aggressive posture” the ongoing operations have assumed across the theatres of operation nationwide, the DHQ said 61,339 weapons, and ammunition were recovered In 3 months, even as 2,351 suspected terrorists’ were taken out during the period under review.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at a special briefing on troops’ activities in the last three months.

While assuring that “the military is ready, prepared, equipped and focused on what to do with these terrorists and their cohorts”, the operations’ spokesperson invited the public “to ‘continue to witness the incremental effectiveness and efficiency of the armed forces”.

Hear him: “The armed forces are fighting a vicious enemy in the ongoing operations across the country. Nevertheless, the military is ready, prepared, equipped and focused on what to do with these terrorist and their cohorts.

“Surely, we have been collecting intelligence, hunting them and striking them where they may be hiding and hibernating. Our aim is to kill these terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them.

“Accordingly, we have employed significant firepower to neutralize several terrorists and disrupt their activities.

“Indeed, significant terrorist commanders killed include and are not limited to the following: Abu Bilal Minuki (aka Abubakar Mainok) – Head of Is-Al Furqan Province (ISGS and ISWAP) and Haruna Isiya Boderi. He was a notorious terrorist who operated along Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State as well as the Abuja Kaduna Highway. He was killed by troops on 21 Feb 24.

“Others are Kachallah Damina ( Neutralised on Mar 24, by troops. He was neutralised alongside over 50 combatants), Kachallah Alhaji Dayi, Kachallah Idi (Namaidaro), Kachallah Kabiru (Doka), Kachallah Azarailu (Farin-Ruwa), Kachallah Balejo,

Kachallah Ubangida, Alhaji Baldu among several others.

“The above was achieved through synchronized strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves. ”

He continued: ‘For instance, immediately upon acquisition of vital targets, fighter jets are scrambled to carry out major bombarding raids on significant terrorist enclaves. Troops equally conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and offensives against the terrorists.

“The attacks and offensive actions by troops during the period Jan _ Mar 2024 resulted in 2,351 terrorists neutralised, 2,308 persons arrested and 1,241 kidnapped hostages rescued.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 2,847 weapons, and 58,492 ammunitions and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over N20 bn (N20,331,713,910.00) only.

“Breakdown for the period includes and is not limited to the following: 1,497 AK47 rifles, 33,878 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 12,698 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 948 assorted arms and 5,520 assorted ammo.

“Others are 21,573,310 litres of stolen crude oil, 2,723,430 litres of illegally refined AGO, 53,300 litres of DPK and 52,730 litres of PMS amongst other item.

“The foregoing demonstrates that ongoing operations are effective and result-oriented. Accordingly, the military is raising the bar in the prosecution of the war.

“Consequently, citizens will continue to witness the incremental effectiveness and efficiency of the armed forces.’