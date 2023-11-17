DHQ: Troops Recover Stolen Crude, Other Products Worth N128m

…kill 50 terrorists, arrest 122 others

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDH) in the South-South general area recovered stolen crude, and other illegally-refined products worth N128,066,825.00, between November 10, and 17.

During the period under review, fighting forces also killed 50 terrorists and arrested 122 others in the North East theatre of operation, where Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been carrying out bloodletting since 2009.

The Director of Defence Media Operation, Man-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement, urged insurgents and other enemies of the state to surrender, “to avoid eventual destruction”.

His words: “The operations of the last one week, resulted in 50 neutralized terrorists with 122 of them arrested. Troops also arrested 49 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 182 kidnapped hostages.

“In the South-South, troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of One Hundred Twenty-Eight Million Sixty-Six Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty-Five Naira (N128,066,825.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 66 assorted weapons and 11,474 assorted ammunition”.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area destroyed 242 dugout pits, 49 boats, 78 storage tanks, one tricycle, 21 vehicles, 104 cooking ovens, 3 pumping machines, 7 outboard engines and 49 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 151,850 litres of stolen crude oil, 48,630 litres of illegally refined AGO and 10,125 litres of DPK.6. The armed forces will continue to apply strong military pressure such as has been witnessed in the week.”

He added: “The terrorists and their cohorts would continue to suffer heavy casualties. It is in their interest to surrender as being done in the northeast of the country to avoid eventual destruction.

“The military continues to target the leadership and chain of command of the terrorists, insurgents and extremists undermining the security of citizens in the country.

“The ongoing counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations are making the country safer each passing day that these evil forces are decimated. The armed forces is on course with its operations, which are yielding encouraging results.”