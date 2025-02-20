DHQ: Troops Recover N587m Stolen Products In One Week

Share

Troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) in the South-South general area advanced their operations with the recovery of stolen crude, and other illegally-refined crude worth about six hundred million in the last one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, who made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday, added that other ongoing counter-terrorism operations across the country resulted in the killing of 82 suspected terrorists, while 198 others were arrested.

The Operations spokesperson said: “During the week under review, troops of the Armed Forces conducted a joint operation with the ONSA team, security agencies and hybrid forces.

“These operations include; fighting and confidence-building patrols, raids, ambushes and clearance as well as search and rescue operations.

“In the cause of the operations, they neutralized several terrorists, apprehended their collaborators, rescued kidnapped victims and received surrendered terrorists. Gunrunners, oil theft collaborators and other violent extremists were also apprehended.

“They also, conducted several close air supports, armed reconnaissance patrols as well as air interdiction missions.

“For instance, between 14 – 21 February 2025, a total of 82 terrorists were neutralized while 198 suspected others were arrested. Troops also apprehended 22 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 93 kidnapped hostages”.

He continued: “In the South-South region, troops foiled oil theft estimated to the tune of about Five Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million, One hundred and Ninety Thousand, Seven Hundred and Forty Naira (N587,190,740.00) only”.

The breakdown includes: 366,530 litres of stolen crude oil, 117,320 litres of illegally refined AGO and 600 litres of DPK. Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed, 38 crude oil cooking ovens, 27 dugout pits, 22 boats, 2 speedboats, 60 storage tanks, 34 drums and 32 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include 3 pumping machines, one tricycle, 3 motorcycles, 5 mobile phones and 2 vehicles among others.

Troops arrested 22 oil thieves and recovered 2 and 152 assorted arms and ammunition as well as 5 magazines among others. In a related development, troops recovered 86 and 2,040 assorted weapons and ammunition respectively.

These include 46 AK47 rifles, 18 locally fabricated guns, 19 Dane guns, 3 pump action guns, 1,165 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 128 rounds

of 7.62mm NATO, 600 rounds of 7.62 x 12.7mm ammo, 51 cartridges as well as other 3 assorted arms and 96 assorted ammunition.

