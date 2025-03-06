DHQ: Troops Recover 678,491ltr Of Stolen Products In One Week

Share

…kill 92 terrorists, seize 3,056 arms, ammunition

Kinetic operations conducted by troops of Operation Delta Safe between February 27 and March 6 resulted in the recovery of 678,491 litres of stolen crude and other illegally refined products, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday.

The operations denied oil thieves proceeds of crime valued at 521,802,360.00.

The breakdown revealed 452,396 litres of stolen crude oil, 224,175 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and 1,920 litres of PMS.

Furthermore, troops discovered and destroyed 87 crude oil cooking ovens, 28 dugout pits, 23 boats, 33 storage tanks, 61 drums and 47 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include 2 pumping machines, 3 tricycles, 5 motorcycles, 2 mobile phones and 6 vehicles, among others.

Additionally, fighting forces killed 92 terrorists, even as a total of 3,056 arms and ammunition were recovered during the period under review.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Marcus Kangye, who made the disclosure in Abuja at the regular briefing on ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations, assured that the Military will continue to carry out its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

This, he noted, will be executed in line with the rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Internal Security (IS) Operations.

His words: “During the week under review, land component of the Armed Forces conducted joint operations with the ONSA team, security agencies and hybrid forces.

“These operations include fighting and confidence building patrols, raids, ambushes and clearance as well as search and rescue operations.

“In the course of the operations, they neutralized several terrorists, apprehended their collaborators, rescued kidnapped victims and received surrendered terrorists. Gunrunners, oil theft collaborators and other violent extremists were also apprehended.

“The air component also conducted several close air support, armed reconnaissance patrols as well as air interdiction missions.

“For instance, between 27 February – 6 March 2025, a total of 92 terrorists were neutralized while 111 suspected others were arrested.

“Troops also apprehended 18 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 75 kidnapped hostages.”

In a related development, troops recovered 117 and 2,939 assorted weapons and ammunition, respectively.

These includes 58 AK47 rifles, 21 locally fabricated guns, 26 dane guns, 7 pump action guns, 4 PKT guns, 2 GPMGs, one QJC W85 gun, one

HK 21 gun, one M60 MG, 11 RPG bombs, 2 RPG tubes and one fabricated 60mm mortar.

Also seized were quantity of 2,278 rounds of assorted 7.62mm ammunition, 26 live cartridges, 64 rounds of 9mm ammo, 18 magazines, as well as other 8 assorted arms”, the statement added.

