DHQ: Troops Recover 5,083 Weapons, Ammunition In One-Week

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that troops undertaking kinetic operations across the six geo-political entities recovered 378 assorted weapons, as well as 4,705 ammunition, in the last one week.

During the period under review also, the fighting forces neutralised 254 terrorists, arrested 264 others, and recovered stolen crude and other illegally-refined products worth N2,602,902,800.00.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement, restated the resolve of the military to prevail over the enemies of the state.

He said: “The ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations have prevented these evil elements from accomplishing their strategic objectives. Accordingly, the armed forces will continue to degrade their ability to carry out small-scale attacks which are intended to create panic in localities across operational theatres in the country.

“During the week under review, troops recorded the following; troops neutralised 254 and arrested 264 of them. Troops also arrested 104 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 73 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Two Billion Six Hundred and Two Million Nine Hundred and Two Thousand and Eighty Hundred Naira (N2,602,902,800.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 378 assorted weapons and 4,705 assorted ammunition. The breakdown is as follows: 131 AK47 rifles, 2 FN rifles, 2 G3 rifles, 3 SMGs, 69 locally fabricated guns, 57 pump action guns, 7 pistols, 14 locally fabricated pistols, 5 revolver rifles, 4 revolver pistols, 45 Dane guns, 4 locally made single barrel, and 2 hand grenades, 7 RPG Launchers, one RPG bomb, one locally made double barrel gun, 17 dane gun double barrel and IEDs.

“Others are 2,444 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,712 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 80 rounds of 9mm ammo, 61 rounds of 5.45 x 39mm ammo, 6 rounds of 0.44-inch ammo, 415 live cartridges, 10 empty cases of cartridges, 11 magazines, 18 vehicles, 40 motorcycles, 74 mobile phones, 4 baofeng radios and the sum of N748,430.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 131 dugout pits, 70 boats, 125 storage tanks, 12 motorcycles, 2 tricycles and 12 vehicles. Other items recovered included 43 cooking ovens, 12 pump machines, 6 speedboats, one outboard engine, and 67 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 3,282,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 224,050 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 5,925 litres of DPK.”

Buba assured that the military “will continue to find innovative solutions to the challenges in order to achieve the top priorities of securing the country and protect citizens from harm caused by these evil elements across the country”.