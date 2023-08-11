DHQ: Troops Neutralise 36 Terrorists, Rescue 140 Kidnapped Victims Nationwide

On Friday, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said its troops who were sent out for internal operations across the nation freed no fewer than 89 captives who had been held hostage, killed 38 terrorists, and detained 30 terrorist collaborators as well as 175 gunmen.

Major General Edward Buba, the Head of Defence Media Operations disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen during the week-long operation.

According to him, the forces also detained 20 kidnappers and 17 pipeline vandals.

Speaking further, he said the troops also destroyed 119 cooking ovens, 65 wooden boats, 70 storage tanks, 72 dugout pits, and 39 illicit oil refinery facilities.

Gen. Buba also reported that 1,247,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 132,500 litres of illegally processed automotive petrol oil, 57,450 litres of dual-purpose kerosine and 800 litres of premium motor spirit were all found by the troops.

He claimed that the soldiers refuted claims that oil theft and sabotage cost them N607 billion.

He said that 38 different weapons and 186 rounds of ammunition were also found by the troops during the week-long operation.

He listed the recovered items as follows: 14 AK-47 rifles, 1 G3 rifle, 1 PKT, 3 AK-47 rifles loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 SMG, 10 Dane guns, 5 locally made pistols, 2 fabricated weapons, 2 double barrel guns, 1 locally made revolver, 3 locally made pistols, 151 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 rounds of 9mm ammo, 16 rounds of 5.56 x 45mm

33 motorcycles, 30 mobile phones, 4 tricycles, 4 Motorola HH radios, 4 vehicles, 10 bags of fertiliser, 73 animals, 7 cutlasses, 1 magazine pouch, 2 solar panels, 10 litres of PMS, a Nigerian Police uniform, 2 gas cylinders, 1 power bank, and 1 pair of each of woodland and desert camouflages are among the additional items.

Troops also recovered the sum of N2.5bn cash within the period.

He reiterated that the military will continue to take great measures to prevent civilian casualties, adding that “protecting civilians remains a vital part of own objective to promote greater security for all Nigerian.”

He commended “the uncommon cooperation, collaboration and support received from citizens across the country” adding that such is greatly assisting military operations to yield expected results.

He said, “Nigerians are speaking up, and the military is doing something about it.”

He assured that the military would sustain its offensive until the criminals quit.

“The military would do what it knows to do best. Therefore, “Know Something, Say Something, and the Military will do Something”, he assured.