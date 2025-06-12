DHQ: Troops Kill Terrorist Kingpins, Others In Zamfara Operation

Share

Troops of the Mobile Strike Team (MST) under Operation FASAN YAMMA (OPFY) have neutralised several terrorists, including their kingpins, in a major offensive around Ƙunchin Kalgo town in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced on Thursday.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, the terrorists were responsible for a series of violent attacks in the area.

“Among those killed was a notorious terrorist known as Auta, alongside his associates Abdul Jamilu and Salisu,” the statement said.

“These terrorists were linked to multiple acts of violence and terrorism within the general area. The operation marks a significant blow to criminal elements, destabilizing peace and security in the region.”

Preliminary intelligence also indicated that two other terrorist kingpins, including one identified as Babayé, were eliminated during the offensive. In a separate incident, Sale Ado Madele (alias Sarki), the eldest son of notorious bandit leader Ado Alieru, was reportedly killed.

The DHQ further revealed that troops neutralised an additional ten terrorists who had gathered near a filling station in Danjibga. The group was allegedly part of a larger syndicate assembled by another notorious bandit, Dogo Sule, for a planned attack.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to safeguarding lives and restoring lasting peace across Zamfara State and the wider North-West region,” the statement added.

“This operation underscores our resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and bring perpetrators of violence to justice. Below are pictures of the eliminated terrorist, Auta,” it concluded.

