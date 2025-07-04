DHQ: Troops Kill Terrorist Kingpins, Arrest 1,191, Rescue 543 Kidnap Victims

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops killed scores of notorious terrorists and arrested 1,191 others, rescuing 543 kidnap victims between April and June.

It said 543 insurgents and their family members surrendered in the course of the operations. The Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen. Markus Kangye said this yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “Our troops killed several terrorist kingpins and their foot soldiers, arrested over 1,191 of them and rescued 543 kidnapped victims.

“During the quarter, about 543 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops. “Among the terrorists eliminated were Amir Abu Fatimah, Kinging Auta, Abdul Jamilu, Salisu, Mallam Jidda, Maiwada, Mai Dada and Nwachi Eze aka Onowu.

“Just two days ago, bandit kingpin Yellow Danbokkolo succumbed to injuries sustained during an encounter with troops the previous week where many of his lieutenants were also eliminated.

“Additionally, some notorious gunrunners and kidnappers on our watch list were arrested and taken into custody for interrogations.

“They include Buhari Umar, Hassam Mohammed, Saleh Sani, Adamu Dan Mai, Idi Yusuf, Hassan Bello, Muhammed Isah, Shimu Ilu Adamu, Ismaila Ilu Hassan, Michael and Shittu Muazu Bakassi.