DHQ: Troops Kill Bello Turji’s Deputy, 7 Key Commanders

…inflicts ‘terminal injuries’ on several others

Troops of the newly-launched Operation FANSAN YAMMA in the North West theatre, have killed one Aminu Kanawa, Second-in-Command (2i/C) to the wanted terrorist leader, Bello Turji, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced on Wednesday.

The fighting forces also killed 7 of Turji’s key commanders terrorising communities in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and adjoining territories.

This is as several other enemies of the State were left with “terminal injuries”, in the wake of the operation.

The development comes barely a week after troops conducted a targeted operation that killed the kidnap kingpin’s son, among other lieutenants.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a release forwarded to this newspaper, said the unceasing aggressive posture of troops has left the fighters in disarray.

Buba said: “Sequel to the ongoing military onslaught on terrorists in the NW of the country, between the 20-21 Jan 2025, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA neutralized the second-in-command of notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji’s namely, Aminu Kanawa.

“Troops also inflicted terminal injuries on some of Bello Turji’s close allies namely: Dosso (Bello Turji’s younger brother) and Danbokolo (one of Turji’s closest allies).

“Additionally, troops neutralised several of Bello Turji’s key commanders namely: Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe, among others.

“Furthermore, troops neutralised over 24 fleeing terrorists from Bello Turji’s Camp around Gebe and Isa LGA of Sokoto State, as well as around Gidan Rijiya in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State.

“Troops also neutralized another notable terrorist during the onslaught on Bello Turji’s Enclave around Fakai high ground.

“He is identified as Suleiman, and a loyalist of late notorious terrorist leader, Halilu Sububu. The late, Suleiman was leading a reinforcement team to rescue Bello Turji’s Camp which was in disarray, when he was eliminated during the firefight.

“The death of Bello Turji’s second in command, close allies, commanders and combatants is a significant blow to the terrorist network in the NW of the country, as well as their military and fighting capabilities.”

He further noted: “These group of terrorists were notorious for numerous kidnappings and terrorist attacks across the NW, particularly in Zurmi, Shinkafi, Isa, and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas in Zamfara and Sokoto States.

“Overall, troops are not relenting until these terrorists are completely destroyed. Troops operations are aimed at creating an atmosphere of safety and security for all citizens”.

