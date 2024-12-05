DHQ: Troops Kill 8034 Terrorists, Arrest 11, 623 Others In One Year

Share

…seize 219675 arms, ammunition

…recover stolen crude, illegally refined products worth over N57 billion

Troops conducting counter-terrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country killed 8034 terrorists, and arrested 11, 623 others between January, and December, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed on Thursday.

During the period under review, fighting forces also recovered 8,216 weapons, as well as 211,459 ammunition

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure at a briefing in Abuja on kinetic and non-kinetic activities in the last one-year, noted that the military has “continued to create conditions in which terrorists can not carry out acts of terror or harm citizens”.

The spokesperson said: “Troops have since the beginning of the year been confronted by different threats in five active theatres of operations across the country, namely; NE, NW, NC, SS and SE. Accordingly, troops adopted a high level of alert and an increased state of readiness to protect the country from further terrorist aggression and insecurity.

“Troops aggression across the various theatres of Operation since the beginning of the year culminated in 8,034 neutralized terrorists, 11,623 arrests and 6,376 rescued hostages. Furthermore, troops recovered 8,216 weapons, and 211,459 ammunitions and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over #57 bn (N57,052,218,551.00) only.

“The breakdown of the recoveries are as follows: 4,053 AK47 rifles, 1,123 locally fabricated guns, 731 Dane guns and 240 pump action guns. Others are; 120,247 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 41,515 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 5,373 cartridges, 1,940 assorted arms and 25,664 assorted ammunitions.

“Additionally, troops recovered: 53,101,430 litres of stolen crude oil, 9,179,181 litres of illegally refined AGO and 90,595 litres of DPK. Others are; 156,095 litres of PMS amongst other items.

“Overall, the military is keeping up the pressure through ongoing operations in the various theatres across the country. The military is through these operations, increasingly creating conditions in which terrorists can not carry out acts of terror or harm citizens.

“On the whole, the armed forces is constantly examining ways to improve the effectiveness of its operations and guarantee the safety of citizens. Relatedly, operations are on an upward trajectory to winning the war”.

