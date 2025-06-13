DHQ: Troops Kill 5 Terrorist Kingpins, Over 10 Others In Zamfara Operation

Share

A least 10 terrorists, including about five kingpins, were killed in an operation conducted by troops of the Mobile Strike Team (MST) under Operation Fasan Yamma (OPFY), around Kunchin Kalgo town in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said yesterday.

A statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, confirmed the involvement of the terrorists in acts of violence within the general area.

The operation, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) maintained, signified a major blow to criminal elements disturbing the peace and security of the territory.

“Among those killed was a notorious terrorist known as Auta, along – side his associates Abdul Jamilu and Salisu. “These terrorists were linked to multiple acts of violence and terrorism within the general area.

The operation marks a significant blow to criminal elements, destabilising peace and security in the area. “Preliminary intelligence indicates that two additional terrorist kingpins, including one identified as Babayé were eliminated during the operation.

In a separate incident, Sale Ado Madele (alias Sarki), the eldest son of known bandit leader Ado Alieru, was also reportedly killed,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, troops also killed ten additional terrorists, who gathered near a filling station in Danjibga. “The terrorist were believed to be part of a syndicate brought together by Dogo Sule for a planned attack.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to safeguarding lives and restoring lasting peace across Zamfara State and the wider North-West region.

“This operation underscores our resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and bring perpetrators of violence to justice,” it concluded.

