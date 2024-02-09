DHQ: Troops Kill 105 Terrorists,140 Apprehended

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday confirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has eliminated 105 terrorists and captured 140 others while acting in several theatres of action in the last weeks.

Major-General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media activities disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a bi-weekly news conference on military activities.

The military said it also freed 86 kidnapped hostages in the South-South region and captured 26 people who had stolen crude oil.

208 different weapons and 5,332 different rounds of ammunition, including 95 AK-47 rifles, one assault rifle, 39 locally made firearms, 34 Dane guns, and 14 pump action guns, were among the items the forces found, he continued.

Within a week, 224 ISWAP/JAS terrorist fighters and their families 23 adult males, 126 adult females, and 87 children turned themselves to the soldiers in the Borno districts of Bama and Konduga.