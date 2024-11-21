DHQ: Troops Dismantling Lakurawa, Other Terrorists’ Military Capabilities

Share

…says new terrorist organization threat to national security

…as fighting forces recover 940, 055

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, said that “serious efforts have been emplaced at dismantling the military capabilities as well as to destroy the terror networks of these groups”.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made the disclosure at the regular briefing on troops’ ongoing kinetic actions, held in Abuja.

Addressing concerns about the emergence of Lakurawa, the spokesperson vowed the readiness of troops to contain the new terrorist organisation operating in parts of Sokoto, and Kebbi states.

His words: “Troops are also actively targeting terrorist logistics bases and other structures that have an affiliation to terror groups.

“The aim of the armed forces in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency war remains to find and destroy the terrorist and their cohorts whenever they may be hiding in our country.

“In achieving this aim, we recognise the need to continue to act and respond forcefully against terrorists. Accordingly, we are collecting intelligence, hunting them and striking locations in which they are confirmed to be hibernating. For instance, troops killed a notorious terrorist commander named Munzur Ya Audu in the North East through well-executed operations.”

On Lakurawa, Buba declared: “They are a threat to our national security. We recognise them as such, and we are taking them out.

“They have come at a time when our operations in the North Western part of this country have been rejigged.

‘As you all know, we now have an operational theatre similar to what we have in the North East, now in the North West.

“Recently, I believe the Minister of Defence was there, to operationalise the air component of that operation.

“And from the clips I have shown you, you will know that there is just one thing on our mind: to dismantle this terrorist group, destroy their military capabilities, We are doing just that.

In a related development, the senior officer highlighted that the ongoing war against economic sabotage in the South-South general area has continued to record appreciable gains.

He cited the seizure of stolen crude, and other illegally refined products worth about N1 billion in the last one-week, to buttress his claim.

“During the week under review, troops neutralised 115 and arrested 238 persons. Troops also arrested 51 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 138 kidnapped hostages.

“In the South-South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Nine Hundred and Twenty-One Million Eight Hundred and Forty-Seven Thousand One Hundred and Forty-Six Naira (N921,847,146.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 145 assorted weapons and 3,825 assorted ammunition. The breakdown is as follows: one GPMG, 2 PKT guns, 68 AK47 rifles, 2 AK56 rifles, 24 fabricated rifles, 28 Dane guns, one fabricated revolver pistol, 6 locally made pistols, one pistol, 8 pump action guns, one hand grenade, 4 fabricated hand grenades, one RPG bomb and 3 explosives.

“Others are 2,093 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 246 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 317 rounds of 7.62mm GPMG/PKM ammo, 129 live cartridges, 28 shotgun cartridges, 500 empty cases of MG ammo, 147 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo, 3 empty cases of cartridges, 54 magazines, 3 baofeng radios, 3 handheld radios, one bandolier, 12 vehicles, 24 motorcycles, 11 bicycles, 51 mobile phones and the sum of N7,245,500.00 only amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 78 crude oil cooking ovens, 21 dugout pits, 56 boats, 56 drums, 26 storage tanks and 56 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include 2 speedboats, one barge, 2 tricycles, one pumping machine, 2 walkie-talkies, 2 outboard engines, 9 mobile phones and 12 vehicles among others. Troops recovered 872,070 litres of stolen crude oil and 67,985 litres of illegally refined AGO”, he noted.

