DHQ: Troops Destroy 50 IPOB Camps, Supreme Headquarters In Imo

…kill 20 suspects, recover arms, ammunition

A joint operation involving troops of Operation Udo Ka, Police operatives, personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), as well as elements of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), resulted in the clearance of 50 tents operated by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network in Mother Valley, Orsu local government area of Imo State.

A statement signed on Sunday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba said fighting forces also seized the IPOB’s Supreme Headquarters, Command and Control Centre, as well as its Military Council Headquarters.

He said combat damage assessment indicated that no fewer than 20 of the non-state actors were taken out during the firefight, while assorted weapons and ammunition were recovered in the process.

According to Buba: “On 7 March 2024, the combined troops of Operation UDO KA with Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps conducted a raid/clearance operations to the IPOB/ESN violent extremists/terrorists in Mother Valley, Orsu LGA of Imo State.

“The team cleared about 50 IPOB/ESN hideout tents in the valley including terrorists’ Supreme Headquarters and their Command and Control Centre as well as its Military Council Headquarters.

“Troops also, cleared Buteuzor’s hideout/residence office, logistic base, temple and shrine. The hideouts were well concealed with foliage that affords the criminals cover from air surveillance in order to prevent monitoring and detection.

“The Valley had sufficient power supply for the camps. The terrorists hibernated there, reared animals and also owned farms in order to be self-sustaining to live and fight. During the operations, troops also encountered several command IEDs and ditches along the axis of the camp

“All were detonated and ditches covered with excavators before reaching the camp. The location is identified to be the supreme headquarters, command and control centre as well as the Military Council Headquarters of IPOB/ESN.

“During the operations, troops made contact with terrorists. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 20 terrorists and recovered several quantities of assorted weapons such as G3 rifles, AK47 rifles, auto pump action guns, double barrel guns, locally made pistols and RPG bombs”.

He added thus: “Troops also recovered assorted ammunition which include 226 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 216 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 172 live cartridges, 4 AK47 magazines and 3 G3 magazines.

“Other items recovered include several quantities of IEDs (OGBUNIGWE), POS devices, baofeng radios, mobile phones, handheld IEDs, CCTV cameras, inverters and batteries. Additional items include Biafra flags amongst others.

“Troops destroyed all camps, hideouts and shrines in the location. The location was also littered with shallow graves indicative of Idol worshipping and ritual killings. The ritual killings at the camp account for the several cases of missing persons in the region.

“The recovered items are being processed and analysed for their intelligence value. Nevertheless, troops are sustaining the momentum and going in pursuit of the terrorist and their cohorts, dislodging them from their enclaves”.