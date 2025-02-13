DHQ: Troops Deny Oil Thieves N646m Crime Proceeds In One Week

Share

…recover 643,227 stolen crude, illegally refined products

In the last one-week, troops conducting operations against economic sabotage in the South-South general area recovered 643,227 litres of stolen crude and other illegally refined products worth about N646,189,690.00, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed on Thursday.

During the period under review also, fighting forces sustained aggressive postures across the various theatres of operation, resulting in the killing of 75 suspected terrorists, and recovery of a total of 2,743 arms and ammunition.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, who made the disclosure at his maiden briefing in Abuja, assured that “The gallant men and women of the AFN will continue to carry out constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of all Nigerians in line with our constitutional roles”.

His words: “During the week under review, the land component of the Armed Forces conducted a joint operation with the ONSA team, security agencies and hybrid forces.

“These operations include; fighting and confidence-building patrols, raids, ambushes and clearance as well as search and rescue operations.

“In the cause of the operations, they neutralized several terrorists, apprehended their collaborators, rescued kidnapped victims and received surrendered terrorists. Gunrunners, oil theft collaborators and other violent extremists were also apprehended.

“The air component also, conducted several close air supports, armed reconnaissance patrols as well as air interdiction.

“For instance, between 3 January – 13 February 2025, a total

of 75 terrorists were neutralized while 138 suspected others were arrested. Troops also apprehended 36 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 46 kidnapped hostages.

“In the South South troops foiled oil theft estimated to the tune of about Six Hundred and Forty-six Million, One Hundred and Eighty-nine Thousand, Six Hundred and Ninety Naira (N646,189,690.00) only”.

The breakdown includes: 497,152 litres of stolen crude oil, 142,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 4,075 litres of PMS. Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 164 crude oil cooking ovens, 37 dugout pits, 19 boats, 16 storage

tanks, 38 drums and 42 illegal refining sites.

Other items recovered include 3 pumping machines, 4 tricycles, 7 motorcycles, 5 mobile phones and 3 vehicles among others.

In a related development, troops recovered 104 and 2,639 assorted weapons and ammunition respectively. These include, 55 AK47 rifles, 20 locally fabricated guns, 8 Dane guns, 18 pump action guns, 1,826 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 376 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 366 rounds of 7.62 x 12.7mm ammo, 26 cartridges as well as other 14 assorted arms and 45 assorted ammunition.

