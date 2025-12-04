DHQ: Troops Deny Oil Thieves N217M, Recover 201,700 Litres Of Crude

Troops of Operation Delta Safe conducting anti-economic sabotage operations in the South South region recovered 201,700 litres of crude oil and other illegally refined products valued at ₦217,664,618 in November.

The disclosure was made by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Michael Onoja, during an operational briefing in Abuja. He assured the public of sustained military aggression, in collaboration with other security agencies, to defeat criminals terrorising parts of the country.

Maj-Gen. Onoja highlighted the operation’s achievements, including the rescue of 318 kidnapped victims, arrests of several terrorists, bandits, and extremists, as well as the surrender of over 69 criminal elements and their families. Sixteen illegal oil refining sites were also deactivated.

He said, “These successes would not have been possible without the courage and professionalism of Armed Forces personnel, working alongside the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, as well as the cooperation of Nigerians providing timely information.”

According to Onoja, Nigeria continues to face diverse security challenges, including terrorism in the North East, banditry and kidnapping in the North West and North Central, separatist activities in the South East, and piracy and oil theft in the South South. Despite these threats, the Armed Forces remain committed to restoring stability across all regions through clearance operations, intelligence-driven raids, and targeted air and maritime interdictions.

He emphasized that the operations aim to protect civilians, dismantle criminal networks, and ensure that every part of Nigeria enjoys peace and security.