DHQ: Troops Deny Oil Thieves N19m Proceeds, Arrest 26 Informants

Troops conducting counterterrorism and anti-crime operations across the country have seized stolen crude and other illegally refined products valued at ₦19.75 million in the South-South region within the past week, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced on Thursday.

The DHQ also disclosed that 26 terrorists’ informants and collaborators were arrested in the North-East during intensified clearance operations.

Speaking in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, assured Nigerians of the Armed Forces’ determination to sustain pressure on terrorists, oil thieves, bandits, and other criminal networks until total victory is achieved. He explained that the operations, conducted in conjunction with other security agencies, were designed to dismantle terrorists’ networks, deny bandits and criminals sanctuaries, and cut off the economic lifelines of saboteurs in order to enhance national security and stability.

Kangye revealed that troops under Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft estimated at ₦19,750,000. They recovered 14,760 litres of stolen crude oil, 3,720 litres of DPK and 625 litres of PMS. The troops also discovered and destroyed 14 crude oil cooking ovens, seven dugout pits, 11 boats, eight storage tanks and 16 illegal refining sites. Nineteen oil thieves and accomplices were arrested during the operations, while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered.

In the North-East, between September 15 and 22, troops carried out operations in Kaga, Kukawa, Monguno and Ngala local government areas of Borno State as well as in Mubi South, Mubi North and Nguru local government areas of Adamawa and Yobe States. The operations led to the arrest of 26 terrorists’ collaborators, informants and sympathisers. Troops also seized logistics items, large quantities of fabrics, vehicles, motorcycles and materials for the production of improvised explosive devices. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation.

General Kangye commended the bravery and professionalism of the troops, stressing that the Armed Forces remain committed to denying criminals freedom of action. He said the successes recorded in the ongoing operations are a testament to the determination and resilience of the military, and assured Nigerians that the Defence Headquarters will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.