DHQ Trains Journalists As CDS Seeks Cooperation To End Insurgency

The Defence Headquarters organised a one-day training on Media-Military synergy for sustainable peace in its quest to foster trust and collaboration to end Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and communal clash, among other security challenges.

Speaking during the Turd Quarter 2925 Defence Media Stakeholders seminar held at Nigerian Army Officers’ Ness and Suites, on Wednesday, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa said that the synergy between the military and the media must be viewed as not optional, but as strategic and necessary partners to end the fight against Boko Haram terrorists and promote national unity, preserve peace and defend the democratic values.

The one-day 3rd Quarter Media Stakeholders seminar, themed: ‘Consolidating Media- Military Synergy for Sustainable Peace in Nigeria’, was organised by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, and aimed to foster synergy between media and the military.

General Musa, represented by the Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Markus Kangye, explained that the Nigerian Armed Forces have remained steadfast in their constitutional mandate to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

He noted with appreciation that the various theatres of operations across the country, with gallant men and women, have continued to make enormous sacrifices, often under difficult and dangerous conditions, to keep the country safe and secure.

“Military operations are not conducted in a vacuum, hence the need to engage with the media by using information management, public perception, and strategic communication that are vital as the combat component”, he said.

He further stated that, going forward, peace and security cannot be sustained by force alone, stressing “they must be nurtured through positive narratives, civic engagement, and inclusive communication. This is where the media have a unique and powerful role to play”.

General Musa, while assuring the military of continued support and prompt provision of their welfare, also used the opportunity to commend the Theatre Commander, OPHK, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar and his troops for their unwavering sacrifices, as well as the feat achieved so far in defeating remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the North East general area of responsibility.

Also speaking, the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, said, “We gather here today, at a crucial juncture in its recovery and reconstruction journey. The past years have tested our resilience. Together, with courage, sacrifice and partnership”.

“This seminar provides an opportunity for fair and candid dialogue on how government and media can collaborate more effectively. Allow me to state clearly and unequivocally that my administration is committed to a climate in which the free and responsible practice of journalism can thrive”, Zulum said.

Governor Zullum said, “Reconstruction and development will thrive only when there is mutual trust between the government and the governed. You, as media stakeholders, are indispensable partners in building this trust.

“My administration invites you to work with us not as an arm of government, but as an independent, practical and principled organisation that helps the government deepen democracy in Bormo state”.

“Let this seminar be a moment of renewed partnership to share lessons, adopt best practices, and refine our channels of communication. And chart practical steps that enhance safety, transparency, and quality of information reaching out to citizens “, Zullum added

In his address, the theatre Commander, Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdussalam Abubakar said, “It is an honour and a solemn responsibility to address you today on a subject that lies at the heart of Nigeria’s journey toward lasting peace: Consolidating Media-Military Synergy for Sustainable Peace.

In a nation as vibrant, diverse, and complex as Nigeria, the pursuit of peace cannot rest solely on the shoulders of our security forces. Nor can it be achieved by the media acting in isolation. The pathway to sustainable peace lies in the strategic collaboration between these two critical pillars of national development.”.

“Over the years, Nigeria has faced several multidimensional security challenges from insurgency in the Northeast to banditry, militancy, and

communal clashes.

“These crises are not only fought on the battlefield but also in the domain of public perception. Unfortunately, at times, misinformation, sensationalism, and lack of access to verified information have hampered military operations and endangered national security.

“Conversely, instances of information suppression, hostility toward journalists, and lack of communication from the military have created mistrust and widened the gap between the security forces and the public.

“It is on this premise that we are organising this seminar today.”, the theatre Commander said.

General Abubakar said, “These challenges must be confronted not by pointing fingers but by building bridges. To consolidate media-military synergy for sustainable peace, we must pursue a number of strategic actions.

“There must be structured and timely communication between the military and the media. Spokespersons on both sides must operate within clear protocols to ensure information is accurate, verified, and responsibly disseminated.”

Journalists must be trained in conflict-sensitive reporting and strategic communication, while military personnel should be sensitised on media relations and the value of press freedom. Joint workshops, simulations, and briefings can foster understanding and cooperation. Both the military and the media must hold themselves to the highest ethical standards. Accuracy, neutrality, transparency, and accountability must be the cornerstone of all

communication efforts.”, General Abubakar added.

He said, ” In today’s digital age, disinformation spreads faster than ever. Both institutions must collaborate to counter fake news and use digital platforms to promote peace narratives, civic education, and national unity.

“A synergy that is inclusive of the public through town hall meetings, community dialogues, and citizen journalism can bridge the trust deficit and help in early warning and conflict resolution mechanisms”.

The one day Workshop also featured tpaper presentations by Professor Usman Tar, a former Lecturer at the Nigerian Defence Academy, with a topic: ‘Strategic Communication as a tool for Strengthening Civil -Military Relation a in Conflict Zones’, while Professor Abubakar Mua’zu, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri spoke on ‘Ethical Journalism and Responsible Reporting in Security Matters; Building Trust for National Unity’.