DHQ To States, Communities: Assist In Flushing Out Killers Of Officers

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has appealed to states, and communities, where suspected killers of 4 officers, and 12 soldiers might be hiding, to support ongoing efforts to identify, isolate, arrest and bring them to deserved justice.

It added that kinetic operations had been conducted in Akugbene, Ukuama and Okoloba communities in Ughelli and Ughelli South, as well as Ukuama Amusamo, Akwagbe, Arhavwarien, Pirigbene and Igbomatoro communities, all of which are in the oil-rich Delta State.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Commanding Officer (CO) of 181 Amphibious Battalion in Bomadi, Delta State, Lt. Col. AH Ali, 2 Majors, a Captain, and 12 soldiers were killed in ambush on a peace mission to Okuama community on Thursday, March 14.

It was stated further that decomposing hearts of some of the killed soldiers were recovered during search. In a release made available to the media, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, said that the confession made by some persons in a video that went viral on social media has helped “to narrow investigations on persons of interest and their cohorts.”

There can be no hiding place for perpetrators of such dastardly act against our nation. "This is a clarion call to duty by members of those communities and the state governments. "Troops have continued manhunt for the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of 18 soldiers that occurred on 14 Mar 24.

Providing update on ongoing operations across the six geo-political zones of the country, the spokesperson revealed that stolen crude, and other illegally-refined products worth N754,149,600.00 were seized by troops carrying out actions against economic sabotage in the South South.