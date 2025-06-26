DHQ To Deploy 800 Special Forces To Combat Insecurity

The military is to deploy at least 800 special forces to operational areas to combat the security challenges facing the country. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa said this at the Defence Training Conference 2025, in Abuja.

He said: “Sometime next week, we will be graduating the first 800 special forces team trained to face the challenges we are undergoing, and the training is very comprehensive.

“We have realised that deploying them in pieces also creates that weakness that we see. “We will be deploying them together, a force that stays together that will understand each other. Because from experience, a fighting force must be able to understand themselves.”

The CDS said the conference was organised as a critical part of shared commitment to building a professional and combat-ready force that is well equipped to navigate the evolving operational landscape.

He said the mission was aimed to create a unified training system that is adaptable, technological-driven, economical, and mission driven.