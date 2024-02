DHQ: There’s No Suspicion Of Coup Attempt

…says Guards Brigade has statutory presidential protection mandate

For the umpteenth time, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has debunked reports of a purported plot to topple President Bola Tinubu-led administration, saying that nothing could be further from the truth.

Specifically, the DHQ explained that the Presidential Guards Brigade has the statutory mandate of protecting The Presidency, including the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

It, therefore, urged the public to disregard reports claiming that “the Guards Brigade has been put on high alert following unusual movements, leading to suspicion of a coup plot in Nigeria”.

A statement signed on Monday by the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau, read, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a malicious and unfounded article published online by the Saharareporters.com on 25 February 2024 claiming that the Guards Brigade has been put on high alert following unusual movements, leading to suspicion of a coup plot in Nigeria.

“The publication also asserted amongst other things that the suspicion prompted an emergency meeting involving President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Staff to the President and Commander of the Guards Brigade.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to categorically state that the allegation is totally false. For the avoidance of doubt, the Guards Brigade has been statutorily assigned the responsibility of protecting the seat of power (The Presidency) and by extension the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

“Hence, it is to be noted that the Presidential Guards Brigade has always been on high alert in order to effectively executive its assigned tasks”.

It will be recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa had, at various fora, reiterated the unalloyed commitment of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the protection and sustenance of democracy in the country.

“Therefore, the Defence Headquarters strongly condemn this unsubstantiated assertion which is just a figment of imagination of the publisher and encourages members of the public to disregard it.

“Furthermore, the Defence Headquarters calls on relevant security agencies to immediately take appropriate action against the Sahara Reporters for this unpatriotic action.

“Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters will seek legal redress on the issue which has the ulterior motive of creating unnecessary tension in the country”, the statement concluded.