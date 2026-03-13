DHQ: Terrorist Tax Collectors, Logistics Suppliers Arrested

…says troops denying enemies of State operational sanctuaries

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East theatre arrested suspected terrorist commanders designated as tax collectors, and logistics suppliers, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed on Friday.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, who stated this in an update on troops’ kinetic activities across the country between 7 and 12 March, noted that ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations were yielding appreciable gains.

He highlighted the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s collaboration with members of the civilian joint task Force local hunters, as well as hybrid forces.

While acknowledging some operational challenges, General Onoja assured the public of the AFN’s commitment to denying enemies of the State freedom of action across all theatres of Operation.

He said: “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI sustained aggressive and unrelenting kinetic campaign against Boko Haram, ISWAP, and JAS terrorist, through coordinated operations and enhanced intelligence gathering.

“Troops significantly curtailed terrorists’ freedom of movement while disrupting critical logistical lifelines through seamless collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, local hunters, and hybrid forces supporting ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

“Between 7 and 11 March 2026, troops exerted sustained operational pressure on terrorist across the theatre. Several attacks were successfully repelled despite some operational challenges.

“Nonetheless, key terrorist operatives were arrested including logistics suppliers, tax collectors, informants and economic saboteurs, while abducted civilians were rescued and illicit fuel supplies intended to sustain insurgent operations were intercepted.

“Three suspected logistics suppliers in Kanama were intercepted while a terrorist tax collector in Kafiya Village was arrested, both in Geidam LGA of Yobe State on 7 March 2026. On 9 March 2026, troops recovered arms caches following the successful repulsion of terrorist attacks in Mafa and Jere LGAs of Borno State.

“Additionally, troops decisively repelled simultaneous terrorist assaults on FOB Tuba and Doro Baga on 10 March 2026, demonstrating superior defensive coordination and combat readiness.”

Meanwhile, the military has commended fighting forces for their resilience, sacrifice, and patriotic disposition to the national cause, assuring that same will not be in vain.

Also acknowledged was the support by the Media by way of disseminating the operational successes of the AFN, and other security agencies.

“The military high command assures Nigerians that despite a few challenges, the ongoing operations will continue to be intensified in order to completely dismantle the remaining pockets of criminal and terrorist elements threatening peace and national development.

“The Armed Forces also reaffirm their commitment to working in synergy with other security agencies, local authorities, and communities to sustain the momentum in restoring lasting stability across the country.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, extends his profound appreciation to the general public for their unrelenting cooperation and timely provision of credible information, which continues to play a vital role in the success of ongoing military operations.

“Furthermore, the Chief of Defence Staff expresses sincere appreciation to the Fourth Estate of the Realm (the media) for their professionalism and sustained support in disseminating accurate and responsible information to the public, thereby contributing significantly to national security and public awareness.

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