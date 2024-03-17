DHQ Sets To Release Bandits Leaders’ Names, Photos

The Defence Headquarters has vowed to reveal the identities and photographs of the new group of wanted terrorist and bandit leaders on its wanted list.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the latest move is a result of the elimination of prominent terrorists and bandit leaders who were on the military’s watchlist, and the emergence of a fresh set of leaders.

In November 2022, the DHQ declared 19 bandit leaders wanted and offered a reward of N5 million for each. This initiative aimed to encourage Nigerians to provide valuable information that could lead to their arrest.

Among the notable figures declared wanted were Bello Turji from Fakai village, Zamfara State; Ali Kachalla, also known as Ali Kawaje, from Kuyambara village in Danaadau Maru LG of Zamfara State; Ado Aliero, from Yankuzo village in the Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State; and Halilu Sububu from Sububu village in the Maradun LGA, Zamfara State.

Also on the list were Sani Dangote from Dumbarum village, Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State; Leko (Mozoj village, Mutazu LGA, Katsina State); Dogo Nahali (Yar Tsamiyar Jno village, Kankara LGA, Katsina State); Nagona from Angwan Galadima in the Isa Loa area of Sokoto State; Monore from Yantumaki village, Dan LGA, Katsina State; Gwaska Dankarami from Shamushele village in the Zuri LGA of Zamfara State; Baleri from Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State and Mamudu Tainange from Varanda village in Batsari LGA, Katsina State and others.

However, a source who spoke to the PUNCH recently claimed that the military was planning to release a new list of wanted terrorists.

According to him, work was ongoing on that.

“The authorities are working on a new list of other wanted terrorist and bandit leaders. It will also contain their pictures. Their lists are being compiled.

“We will urge Nigerians to cooperate with us so that we can neutralize them as we have done in the past. There should be a bounty on them, but I can’t say how much. Don’t worry; it will be released to the public very soon,” the source reportedly hinted.

For further clarification, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba was contacted and he confirmed that work was ongoing on the new list.

“We are working on the list. It will be out soon,” he disclosed on Sunday, March 17.

The military has successfully eliminated numerous terrorist and bandit leaders in various operations conducted across different theatres of operations.

One of the prominent figures among them was Boderi, a notorious bandit kingpin who was allegedly responsible for orchestrating several high-profile kidnappings, including those of the Yauri schoolgirls, Greenfield University, and the Nigerian Defence Academy attacks. Boderi, along with another kingpin named Bodejo, was reportedly killed in February 2024.

Between February 1 and 28, 2024, the troops neutralized 10 terrorist kingpins. These individuals were identified as Ashiru, Kachambi, Dogon Rakumi, Sulen Nagala, Laushi, Bangis, Alhaji Kabiru, Alhaji Baldu, and Baban Yara.

In July 2023, the military also successfully eliminated a bandit leader named Dogo Gudali in Zamfara.

Likewise, in January 2023, a bandit kingpin known as Alhaji Shadari, along with some of his gang members, was killed in Zamfara State.