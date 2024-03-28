DHQ Reveals How Kuriga Children Played Significant Role In Rescue Efforts

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed the level of distress created by the abducted Kuriga school children provided a significant role for the troops to exploit and rescue them.

In a media parley with newsmen on the operations of the armed forces throughout the nation on Thursday in Abuja, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations said the terrorists were significantly distressed by the military operations, which made it easier for the forces to rescue the 137 pupils on March 24.

READ ALSO:

”The armed force is bent on sustaining the winning ways of our operational engagements as demonstrated with the recent rescue of 16 and 137 hostages in Sokoto and Kaduna States, respectively.

“The success demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the armed forces to secure and protect the citizens against harm and acts of terror.

“The level of distress created by the children was sufficient enough for troops to exploit in their rescue.”