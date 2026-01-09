DHQ Renames Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has renamed the Armed Forces Remembrance Day as Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

The Director of Defence Information Major Gen Samaila Uba said yesterday the change was to reflect the dual purpose of the occasion, which is to honour serving personnel of the armed forces while also remembering those who lost their lives in the defence of the country.

Uba said the annual event is preceded by a week of activities and culminates in a parade and wreath-laying ceremony on January 15.

He said: “January 15 is set aside annually by the Federal Government of Nigeria to honour the living personnel of the armed forces while acknowledging the sacrifices of those who have paid the supreme price to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity as well as the lives and properties of its citizens.