DHQ Probes Troop’s Withdrawal Claim Before Kebbi Schoolgirls’ Abduction

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) is investigating the claims that troops were withdrawn shortly before terrorists abducted 25 schoolgirls of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State.

The abductions took place after the hoodlums killed the vice principal. In a statement yesterday, the Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen. Michael Onoja said Governor Nasir Idris’ allegation that terrorists struck about 30 minutes after the withdrawal of security personnel had been noted.

He added that a thorough review was underway to establish the actual circumstances surrounding troop deployment and movements at the time. According to him, operational decisions are based on intelligence and the broader security picture of he area but stressed that any identified lapse would attract immediate corrective action.

Onoja said: “Troops are pursuing all actionable intelligence to ensure the safe return of the abducted students, while collaborating with state authorities, community leaders and other security agencies to strengthen protection around schools and vulnerable communities.”

According to him, said the DHQ is deeply concerned about the abduction of the schoolgirls in Kebbi, as well as those taken from St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Niger State. He described the incidents as “heinous acts” and assured Nigerians that troops were fully engaged in coordinated operations to rescue the victims.