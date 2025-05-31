DHQ: Over 5,000 Terrorists Killed, 350 Communities Recovered In 2 yrs

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has given the lie to the latest report by Amnesty International alleging “Mounting death toll and looming humanitarian crisis amid unchecked attacks by armed groups”.

Reacting in a statement signed yesterday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, the Armed Forces of Nigeria provided verifiable statistics of gains recorded in the ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations across theatres, shortly after President Bola Tinubu assumed office.

While acknowledging “undeniable challenges in specific regions”, occasioned by the complexity of crime, the Military assured of troops’ capability to deny non-state actors freedom of action, in a bid to reassert the full authority of the state.

“The attention of Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has drawn to a press release by Amnesty International titled “Nigeria: Mounting death toll and looming humanitarian crisis amid unchecked attacks by armed groups”, dated May 29, 2025.

“While we acknowledge the importance of civil society in promoting accountability and human rights, we must express strong reservations about the sweeping generalisations, lack of contextual depth, and the failure of the statement to recognise the monumental strides made by the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the current administration.

“The statement paints a bleak and generalised picture of national insecurity, largely ignoring the asymmetric and evolving nature of modern threats, especially those rooted in decades of socio-political and economic complexities.

“While there are undeniable challenges in specific regions, DHQ strongly refutes the implication that the military has been absent or inactive in the face of these threats.

“Since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, DHQ working under the renewed strategic direction of the Commander-in-Chief, has achieved significant milestones in degrading terrorist networks, disrupting criminal syndicates, and restoring civil authority across many volatile regions”, the operations’ spokesperson said.

Among the successes recorded in the last two years, he stated, are the liberation of over 350 territories in Borno, Zamfara, and Katsina states, and the killing of over 5, 000 insurgents/terrorists.

He added: “Below are verifiable indicators of progress: Massive Degradation of Terrorist Elements.

“Over 5,000 insurgents and bandits neutralised across multiple theatres of operation, including the Northeast, Northwest, and North Central.

“Dozens of high-value terrorist commanders apprehended or neutralised through precision strikes and coordinated intelligence-driven operations.

“We recovered over 350 communities and villages previously under the control of terrorists and bandits, particularly in Borno, Niger, Zamfara, and Katsina states. “The sustained presence of troops in areas such as Maru (Zamfara), Bokkos (Plateau), and Logo (Benue) has enabled displaced persons to begin returning home under military protection.

“In partnership with local intelligence networks, the military successfully rescued over 1,200 abducted civilians, including women and children, many of whom were kidnapped in mass abduction incidents.

“Several notorious kidnapping syndicates have been dismantled, and recovery of illegal weapons caches continues weekly.

“There is an improved Civil-Military relations and Inter-Agency Coordination. There is also Deployment of Quick Response Forces (QRFs), forward operating bases, and enhanced coordination with state governments and community leaders.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to protecting all citizens, restoring peace, and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation.

Constructive engagement is welcomed, but disinformation or alarmist narratives undermine both local and international efforts to achieve enduring peace.

“Amnesty International is encouraged to engage more meaningfully with stakeholders, including the military, to develop nuanced, data-driven insights that support national security and humanitarian efforts without undermining the sacrifices of those in the frontlines”.

